The last time bassist Jon Jones gave a concert with his country music group, The Eli Young Band, was on March 8. Now he hopes to get on stage in June to launch a new series of concerts to enjoy from the car in his first public performance since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.

“This will be a surreal stage,” Jones said of plans to play acoustically in front of 400 crowded vehicles at the Rangers’ new stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As the states of the country begin to allow the reopening of businesses under certain conditions, the organizers of musical events are testing new models of smaller concerts that allow social distancing. Jones expressed cautious optimism that auto-concerts could help open a door for musicians that slammed shut in March.

“We are going to be one of the last sectors to reopen, unfortunately,” Jones said. “I hope everyone is cautious and opens appropriately, slowly.”

George Couri of the performing arts company Triple 8 Management partnered with the Rangers to put together a four-concert series titled “Concert in Your Car” beginning on June 4. The interest was such that the tickets were sold out quickly and they had to add more presentations. In total, 3,200 tickets have been sold.

“It’s about creating a live music experience again,” said Couri. “The driving force for me is to show that it can work. It could give people hope that this can be repeated over and over in different places. “

Bulletin

Receive the latest news in Spanish Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Subscribe to our newsletter

disclaimerText San Diego Union-Tribune in Spanish.

But the path to live concerts has not been easy. An Arkansas venue initially had to postpone an indoor concert that would have challenged the state’s ban on large gatherings after health authorities ordered the show be canceled. The concert with singer Travis McCready was held on Monday night.

Auto-concerts are not new, but following the pandemic the idea was adopted in Europe and now in the United States. Country music star Keith Urban performed at a Tennessee auto theater last week with reduced production and equipment. He said he believes that the entertainment industry will host more concerts of this type in the near future, but with greater capacity.

“The stage is going to go out to the parking lot and people will be singing from their cars,” Urban said. “It will be an endless parking party.”

In Florida DJ D-Nice, who has been entertaining people on Instagram with his popular #ClubQuarantine segments, performed live before emergency services personnel in their vehicles on Saturday. Concert promoter and venue operator Live Nation plans to test fanless concerts, auto-concerts and “reduced capacity shows” both indoors and outdoors, according to its president and CEO Michael Rapino, who spoke of these ideas. in a call with investors.

The Tailgate Fest in California already demonstrated that the car-centered concert was a viable option before the pandemic. The country music festival, where fans are encouraged to watch the recitals from their motor homes, trucks and cars, will hold its third edition in August.

Melissa Carbone, executive director of the Tailgate Fest, said many changes to the festival due to the coronavirus will be implemented this year, including removing a general admission area and a VIP pool party, and she anticipates a drop in attendance from last year. , when they received 25,000 people. But the show, which includes Dierks Bentley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and TLC, has not changed.

“We are at the forefront of this and nobody wants to see live music disappear,” Carbone said.

The World Health Organization has guidelines and risk assessments for massive events during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Lucia Mullen, an analyst at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, and part of the network of experts currently working with the WHO.

For the concerts, Mullen said the recommendations include moving outdoor events, limiting attendance, spacing people, taking temperatures for participants and staff, setting up antiseptic gel stations, and doing additional cleanings. But he added that organizers must also take into account the consequences of holding mass events during a pandemic, such as contact tracking.

For most bands, touring accounts for the bulk of their income, well above what they earn from an album. But Couri said this initial launch of auto-concerts at the Texas stadium will not be a big money-maker in principle.

They are charging $ 40 per vehicle, and all tickets must be purchased in advance, not on-site. There will be no food or merchandise for sale to reduce contact between people. And all bands will perform acoustic concerts to minimize the need for production equipment. There will not even be speakers; the music will be broadcast on the radio.

Jones said that he and his fellow Eli Young Band are not doing these concerts just to make up for their lost earnings, but to give their fans some music.

“I think people need to have something safe to go to,” he said. “If we can do that, great.”

.