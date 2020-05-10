Travis Scott’s concert on Fornite has been one of the biggest mass events in mass video games. The Epic title, due to its characteristics, allows to create this series of events and make your players participate in something different. Now the company announces that, far from being an isolated matter, they are preparing a whole festival within the game.

This is Fiesta Campal, a “new experimental and evolving space”. A sort of festival that will include some of the most acclaimed artists of the moment, among which stand out Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and Deadmau5. They are artists who will have stellar performances within the virtual stage that the company has created within the game.

Fiesta Campal, the new Fortnite

It will not be long to enjoy this new festival, since Fiesta Campal starts this same Spanish night (around 3:00 a.m.), with a first hour-long concert. It will also be repeated this Saturday at 23:00 Spanish time, with the intention of offer more hours for those who cannot attend the first one.

Like Travis Scott’s Campal Party it’s totally free, and to encourage users to enjoy these online concerts, the company has announced that anyone who logs in to Fortnite from this Friday, May 8 to Monday, May 11 will receive the new neon-winged backpack for free to equip during the concert already matches the theme.

And like any festival, there will be satellite events regarding the main stage:

The shows on the main stage are just one of the many Magisterial Party attractions. In this new evolving experimental space there is much to do and many places to explore. For example: dare with the aerial obstacle courses in Crack of Free Fall, participate in regattas in the Fish Stick regatta, and take objects in La Plaza, such as the new paint launcher.

Of course, remember that they are events in which everyone can participate but there are no weapons or materials, only parties, camaraderie and activities. A different point of view for the most played Battle Royale in the world.

