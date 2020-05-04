▲ The public attends in his car and tunes in to the radio for the musician’s concert. The images, taken from the Internet, are from the drive-in rave that was performed in Germany with the Dutch DJ Devin Wild.

Madrid. With concerts and festivals halted by the coronavirus pandemic, it is time to imagine a future that no one expected to somehow continue to enjoy live music.

We have already seen the festivals that propose box systems in front of the stage to guarantee the distance between the attendees, and the WiZink Center in Madrid also considers these playpens, among many other measures to recover their activity.

At the same time, concerts in drive-in format, such as drive-ins, have already been held in Germany and Denmark, with the audience literally attending in their car and listening to music through the car radio.

Around 500 attendees had a drive-in rave this Friday in the Club Index parking lot in Schüttorf, Germany, where 250 cars with two occupants each got together. Thus they could enjoy an act commanded by the Dutch DJ Devin Wild, who has been in charge of sharing images on social networks.

Mads Langer also summoned 500 people

It was not the only event of this kind performed in Europe, as in Denmark the musician Mads Langer gave a sold-out concert for 500 other people in his cars on the outskirts of Aarhus.

As in the German case, and as drive-ins work, attendees had to tune into the radio in their vehicles to listen to the music performed from the stage. A virtual meeting with the artist was even created through Zoom.

I’ve done many concerts in my life, but this is really a beginning, Langer said during his performance, according to Forbes, a publication that points out that at one point, a fan took the stage to dance with the musician.

German rapper Sido gave a concert in a drive-in cinema on April 26 in Düsseldorf, a trend that is very cold but, at the same time, solves the dilemma of social distancing thanks to the golden cages that are ultimately the vehicles.

