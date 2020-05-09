An intimate concert and an excerpt of some of his successes were presented by Romeo Santos and the members of the group Aventura at the “Bud Light Seltzer Sessions with Aventura”, to the benefit of the American Red Cross.

Lenny Santos, on the guitar; Max Santos on bass, from Miami and, through a screen, Henry Santos, in the choir and Romeo Santos, also accompanied by a keyboardist, presented an acoustic recital, the first of the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions, a series of Digital music events that will take place during the month of May, with performances by famous artists.

From the comfort of their homes “Los romeístas” had “El Chico de la poesía” on their screens, to whom confinement also did their thing, with a thicker beard and not so well cared for. Even so, the Dominican bachatero returned to draw sighs from the thousands of fans who connected to the live and the one that lasted about 30 minutes.

“Hello!” “How are you?” “We know that the pandemic has affected all of us and our Immortal Tour has been interrupted, but we are very excited to be part of this event,” said Romeo when starting the “charity live”, which was broadcast from the Facebook account d Bud Light Seltzer and the artist’s YouTube channel on Friday night. Colombian reggaetonist Karol G was the host of the Dominican artist.

With pop and ballad-influenced musical arrangements, Romeo performed excerpts from songs like “When You’ll Come Back,” with which he began. “The little novel”, “The novelist 2”, “Poet in love”, “You still love me” and “Teach me to forget”.

Also included in the compendium were his first hit “Obsession”, “Little Sister”, “Cry”, The Movie “,” Little Angel “,” My Little Heart “,” The Loser “,” Tell Love “,” For a second “and “Immortal”.

Romeo answered the question: If you weren’t yourself what an artist would you be? To which he decided to make a mix between Marc Anthony for his stage dominance, Luis Miguel for his powerful voice and the mystery Prince.

Romeo also announced that the “Immortal” tour will continue in February 2021. Romeo’s live, the first one he does in the midst of the pandemic, was trending on social media.

