It’s the sweet dream of the presidents of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2: to find professional football as quickly as possible in order to end this trying season. According to our information, several presidents had even validated the date of the weekend from June 13-14 to resume football in France. The president of the FFF, Noel le Graët militated besides to recover this weekend to restart with the final of the Coupe de France between PSG and Saint Etienne. French football leaders explained at meetings that with a resumption of individual training on May 15 and a reathletation of about a month, it was possible to resume competitive football in mid-June.

Problem, several heavy conditions arise in this dream of finding the teammates of Neymar, Rongier, Niang or Aouar on the ground. French football leaders are eagerly awaiting the official statement from Prime Minister Edouard Philippe who will announce the containment plan in front of the National Assembly on Tuesday from 3 p.m. “We are waiting to know if the Prime Minister will talk about professional football and not only amateur sport, to move forward on a more precise date than May 15 which was mentioned in an unclear manner by our various interlocutors at the Ministry of Sports” , says a chairman of Ligue 1 cautiously.

What sanitary conditions for recovery?

Another concern is the health contraindications. This Monday at Jean-Jacques Bourdin’s on RMC and BFMTV, the president of the Scientific Council on Covid-19, Jean-François Delfraissy, explained in substance that the rallies with the public were really not current and that the resumption football was not on the agenda. But apart from microphones, renowned doctors go further, as a senior health official confides: “We are going to tell people to respect a distance of at least 1 meter on May 11 and we will let corners be played with players who tackle, who sweat and who are jostling on accelerations, it makes no sense. “

The case of the Montpellier player Junior Sambia, hospitalized after having contracted the coronavirus, also raised the concerns among several Ligue 1 doctors: “If a player becomes ill after the first restart match but not necessarily during the match while going shopping for example, what do we do? We fortify the entire workforce? There are questions to which we have no answer. ” The League has already answered certain questions. The recommendation of the medical committee that worked with the LFP is simple: if a player is sick, he stays at home and the entire workforce is tested. If at least three players are tested positively, the entire squad remains at home and training is stopped.

An exemption for the tests?

Another ethical concern arises. The question of tests. The government has not authorized the sale of tests to companies and French football should therefore be granted a derogation. To finish the championship and test all the players twice a week it would take about 40,000 tests. Even if the LFP and the clubs will pay for these tests, a question arises as confided by a general manager of a Ligue 1 club. “Will the French accept that football players, who do not really need test since they have no symptoms and it’s purely preventive, deprive 40,000 tests to French people who need it and have doubts? I don’t think so. We have to choose between a distraction, football, and sanitation, people’s lives. The choice is quick. ” The first responses should be made Tuesday by the speech of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe before the National Assembly.