In calling the Cardinal, the Pontiff wanted to know how the poor are doing and expressed his concern about the situation

Pope Francis called the Archbishop of São Paulo, Cardinal Dom Odilo Scherer, around 11:40 am on Saturday, 9, to express great concern about the growing number of patients and the loss of human lives in the face of the advancement of the coronavirus. Francis promised to pray for everyone.

According to Dom Odilo, the Pontiff also wanted to know how the poor are doing and expressed his concern

due to their situation, “knowing that they do not always have a home, nor adequate conditions to follow preventive measures against contagion”.

In connection with the Cardinal, the Pope would have expressed his closeness and solidarity with the entire population of São Paulo and said that he was “praying for us”.

In a note, Don Odilo said he was surprised by the call and said that Pope Francis’ words were a reason for “great comfort for us and that he would transmit them to everyone, together with his apostolic blessing”.

Epicenter of the disease in the country, the State of São Paulo concentrates the largest number of confirmed cases and deaths. According to the balance of the State Department of Health, there are already 3,416 dead and 41,830 confirmed cases. In Greater São Paulo, the occupancy of ICU beds is already 89.6%. In the State, it is 70%. The spread of the disease made Governor João Doria (PSDB) extend the quarantine throughout the state until the 31st of this month. He called the scene “bleak”.

