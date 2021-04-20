Concern in Valencia for the casualties

04/19/2021 at 7:24 PM CEST

Valencia’s draw against Betis left a bitter taste. And it is that despite getting a point from a complicated stadium against a team that is playing to enter Europe and the good role of Guedes, the injuries returned to stoke the ches. At Villamarín, up to three members of the squad had to retire injured.

The most serious, the right back Thierry Correia. Nine minutes into the game he had to retire after poor support and returned to Valencia with crutches and joint protection. The club confirmed that the Portuguese has a sprained right knee. “After the imaging tests carried out this Monday, the Valencia CF player, Thierry Correia, presented a sprain of the lateral ligament of his right knee suffered in this Sunday’s game in Seville against Real Betis & rdquor ;, the statement said. Javi Gracia had to improvise and put Yunus Musah in his place, although everything indicates that against Osasuna Cristian Piccini will be able to play from the beginning.

Carlos Soler, a fixture in Valencia’s eleven, also had to retire. The squad player Che noticed a puncture in the thigh, and although there is nothing official, some information indicates that he will be out for about two weeks and therefore will not be for the game next Wednesday. And as if that were not enough, another regular in the center of the field also fell: Uros Racic. The Serbian asked for the change due to discomfort in the twin, although in the city of Turia there is more optimism and he could even play the next game. The one who will surely not be here is Cillessen, in the dry dock for three weeks now.

With these, there are already 15 total players who have passed through the Mestalla infirmary this year. One more problem to the disastrous campaign that the Che team is carrying out.