Concern in Programa Hoy !, someone is conspicuous by his absence | Instagram

It is conspicuous by its absence! A beloved star of the Hoy Program has been conspicuous by its absence this Thursday, April 29, and raised enormous concern in both her colleagues and viewers.

And it is that despite having a huge commitment in the Today contest, The Stars Dance Today, the beautiful Michelle Vieth did not appear on the forum and left her partner, Emir Pavón, on the dance floor.

The beloved singer left those present shocked by presenting himself when it was his turn in the current dance contest of the morning star of Televisa alone. Emir was questioned as to why Michelle Vieth he was not at his side.

It may interest you: 40 are the new 20! Andrea Legarreta in a small group

The shock could not be hidden on the face of Galilea Montijo and the judges, Latin Lover, Andrea Legarreta and Lolita Cortés when they saw Pavón perform alone. The famous only indicated that he hoped that the protagonist of My Little Naughty was well and that whatever problem she had, she would soon return; He also expressed his support, if he needed it.

It may interest you: “Fraud”, Come La Alegría in trouble, all to win Today

Everything seems to indicate that Héctor Soberón’s ex has health problems, this because in his last presentation on the Las Estrellas dance floor in Today it was revealed that she had been nauseated and vomited during the trials. The couple confessed that there were many nerves and stress and that this could be what was affecting the beautiful actress.

In the absence of Michelle Vieth, Emir Pavón asked for the opportunity to dance with the person who was rehearsing with him the day before, all this so as not to lose his presentation on the dance floor. Given the situation, the judges applauded the desire of the singer and accepted his dance.

It may interest you: “I’m afraid”, Raúl Araiza gets affectionate with a man

Emir Pavón delighted Andrea, Latin and Lolita so much that he was the first to get a ten from the judges and the first to have a ten from the very iron judge Lolita Cortés. Latin Lover decided to give a 9 and not a 10 because he considered it uneven for his peers for a professional dancer to dance with Pavón.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Despite what happened, the famous once again shared his desire for Vieth to return to the contest. So far the reason why Michelle has been absent from rehearsals and from the Today Program.