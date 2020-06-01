Canadian companies have so far invested nearly $ 9 billion in the energy sector in Mexico.

The Canadian private sector, government, and political parties have expressed their unease at the unilateral decision of the Mexican authorities to change the rules on private generation projects renewable energy in which Canadian companies have invested billions of dollars.

Private sector sources in Canada explained to the . agency the “dismay and amazement” that the decision of the Government of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, It has caused Canadian companies that have invested in Mexico in the renewable energy sector in recent years.

The rules of the game are not changed in the middle of the game, ”said a senior manager of one of the affected companies, who preferred to remain anonymous so that he could speak freely about the situation Canadian investors are currently experiencing.

Other representatives of Canadian companies expressed their concern about the message that the Government of President López Obrador, as the Mexican president is popularly known, is sending foreign investors, not only in the renewable sector but in other economic areas.

“The only thing investors ask a country is legal certainty and predictability when making investments. That right now is in doubt in Mexico, “said another source consulted by the . agency.

And although, at the moment, no one has indicated that the actions of the Mexican authorities are rethinking their presence in the country, everyone agrees that it is partly because they hope that rationality prevails in the end and that the situation is redirected satisfactorily to everybody.

We need to have more information because almost daily the rules are being changed, ”explained the representative of one of the affected companies, who added that so far no one from the Mexican government has contacted them to explain the changes or what they can do. wait in the future.

The sources of the sector indicated that their main objective at the moment is to open a line of dialogue with the Mexican authorities to resolve the situation.

It is not only Canadian companies that are baffled by the situation. European investors, many of them Spanish and American are also affected by the ups and downs of the administration of the President López Obrador on the energy issue.

A Canadian government spokesperson told . that Ottawa He has been in contact with the Mexican authorities about the change in the regulations of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace), which limited the generation of renewable energies and prohibited the emission in tests of clean plants that were about to start.

“Canadian companies have indicated that they are concerned with the recent measures taken by the Mexican Government that affect their energy investments in Mexico. Canada shares these concerns, since Canadian companies have invested nearly nine billion dollars in the sector, ”a spokeswoman for the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Efe.

The same spokeswoman also indicated that Canada will work with the other countries affected by Mexico’s decision so that foreign companies can have access to the Mexican energy market.

An example of the discomfort and concern of the Canadian authorities was the letter that the designated ambassador of Canada in Mexico, Graeme Clark, recently sent to the Mexican authorities in which he protested the form and substance of the new Cenace regulations.

This agreement unifies a series of measures, political and legal changes that attack investments in renewable energy in the country, ”explained Clark.

The deputy and leader of the Green Party of Canada, Elizabeth May, told Efe that she was “shocked” by the decision of the Mexican Government because “it does not make any sense.”

May added that her dismay and discomfort is even greater because the AMLO government has justified the decision to change the rules and block renewable energy projects by referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a scandal that they have used COVID-19 to justify the decision, “said May, referring to the statements of the Mexican authorities that renewable energies are” intermittent “and not reliable at a time when the country is suffering the consequences of the pandemic.

“It is clearly false,” said May, for whom the decision of Mexico is “irrational”, especially since the pollution levels of Mexico City continue to be extremely high during the pandemic, while pollution in the largest cities on the planet has decreased to consequence of less industrial activity and transport.

With information from .