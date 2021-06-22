Concern in Belgium about the state of La Cartuja

06/22/2021 at 6:43 PM CEST

SF

Once Belgium already passed the group stage on Monday night, now, the ‘red deviles’ are thinking about the round of 16 of this European Championship. By whim of the draw, the Belgians had to play that round in Seville, at the La Cartuja stadium. The house of the Spanish national team in the first phase of the tournament has been in the news in recent weeks and has aroused suspicion and criticism for the state of its grass, a green that has not endured in either of the two games that, for now, has hosted this Eurocup.

This fact has not gone unnoticed either by the other teams and, less so, for Belgium, which will have to face its next obstacle in the Andalusian capital. According to ‘The Times’, Roberto Martinez He has expressed his discomfort to the Belgian Football Association about the surface of the Sevillian stadium, which, in turn, has referred the Belgian coach’s complaints to UEFA.

They travel on Saturday

Sunday is match day, at 9pm, but on Saturday the Belgian team is scheduled to arrive in the capital of Andalusia. On the same day, they will train on the green of the Sevillian stadium, with a little more than 24 hours to go before their round of 16 match, against a third in the group.

Among its possible rivals is Spain, which would play its fourth match at La Cartuja if it fails to beat Slovakia, and the combination of results leads to it being classified as third in group E.

Belgium’s possible rivals are not easy despite having finished first in group B, with nine points out of nine possible. In addition to Spain, the ‘red deviles’ could play against the always rocky Switzerland or against Portugal, which is the one with the best chance of being third in the group of death. What is certain is that, against whoever, Belgium will play on the battered lawn of La Cartuja.