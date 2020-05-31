At Real Madrid there is currently a concern about the future of Gabriel Deck in the white package. In recent weeks, rumors have emerged that point to the interest of various NBA franchises for the Argentine player, and from within the Madrid leadership there is fear of not being able to cope with the offers that come for their player.

In addition, Deck is one of the members of the Real Madrid squad who collects the least money. His contract is one of the lowest, and it also ends in 2021. For now, there is no record of renewal talks being started. Added to this is that Gabriel Deck’s rescission is affordable for an NBA team that wants to reinforce its second unit to aspire to the ring.

This is what interests me about RM-Barça yesterday, what happened on the court. Great game, a lot of detail that will not go to limbo. I start with Gabriel Deck’s ability to pass and play without the ball. pic.twitter.com/lMlVtZilAW – Piti Hurtado (@PitiHurtado) November 15, 2019

