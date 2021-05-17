Concern for the severe pain suffered by Palito Dominguín in ‘Survivors’

The Survivor adventure progresses and the mishaps due to poor survival conditions, too.

Despite making good friends with Lola in Playa Destierro, Palito Dominguín has suffered a setback that is causing him to live his most critical hours on reality.

The young woman, niece of MIguel Bosé, suffers from low back pain, an ailment that he has complained about in recent days and that brings him through the silence of bitterness.

“It has given me lumbago, I have felt extremely severe pain in my back and it has started to hurt and it would not go away. I couldn’t even get up“, admits the contestant, visibly affected.

“I don’t want you to get up or make efforts because one day I can be a nurse, but not all week”

For this reason, Lola, with whom she has spent her entire career since she was expelled, has become her private nurse and takes great care of her. “I don’t want you to get up or make an effort because one day I can be a nurse, but not all week, “the former contestant on The Island of Temptations has advised him.

Will have to see how Palito evolves and if he finally overcomes his ailment.