Concern for Bruce Wayne’s mental health in The Batman

Share

The version of the Dark Knight in the movie of The Batman (2022) will be different from anything we have seen previously in the cinema.

There has always been a feeling that it is much more difficult for an actor to make a Bruce wayne memorable than a great Batman. But it seems that Robert Pattinson has gone above and beyond to convince the public that the childhood trauma of the death of the protagonist’s parents, has taken his entire existence to the point where he decides that it is a great idea to don an armored disguise and start taking the law on its own. hands.

But this has caused the managers of Warner Bros be very concerned with the movie The batman, as his iconic hero of Dc comics he will not have a good attitude that children can emulate. This is because Geoff johns pressed for the protagonist to look like his comic Batman: Earth One. In that story, his thirst for revenge against his parents’ murderers causes him to become more and more violent and mad. So seeing that in the movies will be really interesting. Even in the trailer we can see that when asked who he is, he replies that “revenge.”

What is the movie about?

The batman It will start with the Dark Knight already established as Gotham’s vigilante, so they won’t tell us the origin of the character again. When the police come across a case they can’t solve, they ask for your help. Since a murderer is sending you messages and you must find out his true identity. To do this, he will visit the most dangerous places in the city meeting classic DC Comics villains such as Catwoman, The Penguin or The Riddler.

Do you want to see The Batman? The film will be released on March 4, 2022. Here is the trailer for you to enjoy once more.

Share