It was not all good news for him FC Barcelona from the beginning of the final phase ACB. Despite the victories with authority, the Catalan club is very concerned about the physical state of Nikola Mirotic, who had to withdraw from the match against Kirolbet Baskonia for discomfort in the hamstrings. Despite returning to the field later, he was reduced and there is great uncertainty about knowing the extent of the injury as his participation in the remainder of the championship could be at risk.