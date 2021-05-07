Concern and criticism over law restricting voting by mail in Florida

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, on Thursday stamped his signature on a law that changes the rules for voting by mail and, according to his critics, is aimed at “suppressing voters” rather than ensuring “electoral integrity.”

The SB-90 law makes “Floridians can rest assured that our state will continue to be a leader in ballot integrity”DeSantis stressed during the signing ceremony.

Passed at the end of April by the Florida Congress, which is dominated by the Republican Party, the law was enacted in a ceremony held at a hotel in Palm Beach (southeast of the state), without access to the media, except for the channel. Fox News, as reported by networks such as NBC.

Both the Democratic Party and civil organizations denounced since the project was presented in the state Congress that this law can reduce the electoral participation of minorities, the elderly and those with disabilities by making it more difficult for them to vote by mail.

Various organizations, such as the League of Women Voters of Florida, the Fund “Black Voters Matters”, the Florida Retired Citizens Alliance, announced that they will file a lawsuit to prevent the law from being applied on the grounds that it violates the constitutional rights of Floridians.

For his part, former US official General Eric Holder said Republicans fear “that if everyone can vote and participate in our democracy, they will not be able to hold on to power.”

The Democrat regretted that in Florida, as well as in Ohio and Texas, bills are advancing “against the voters.”

“The Republican Party continues to show that its only concern is to maintain power, even if it comes at the expense of our democracy,” he pointed.

“The warning lights for democracy in Florida are red, flashing and on fire”, said Hillary Clinton, also a Democrat, former Secretary of State and former US presidential candidate.

A FUNDAMENTAL FACT

Florida Democrats ask to read the law in light of statistical data from the 2020 elections, which reached a record 4.8 million people who voted by mail.

Of those, 2.1 million were registered as Democrats, 1.5 million as Republicans, and one million as independents.

“Governor DeSantis and Florida Republicans are more interested in holding onto power than ensuring fair access to our democracy.”Manny Diaz, chairman of the Florida Democratic Party, said in a statement Thursday.

With the new law, those who want to vote by mail will have to request the ballot every election cycle and not every two as is currently done.

SB-90 also restricts the use of ballot boxes to cast votes during early voting days, which until now were available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

There will also be a signature verification, which means that voters must have their signature on file with the electoral authorities.

According to a statement from the Florida Governorate, “the new law strengthens voter identification, prohibits the mass mailing of ballots, prohibits the collection of ballots and prohibits private money from managing elections in our state.”

QUESTION THE NEED FOR SB-90

DeSantis said today that with this law Florida leads the states where the possibility of fraud is minimal. “I think they are the strongest electoral integrity measures in the country,” he said.

Critics of the Republican governor, who, according to former President Donald Trump, could be his running mate if he competes in the 2024 elections, have asked him about the need for this law if, as he himself said, in Florida the presidential elections in 2020 it was the “Most transparent and efficient in the country”.

Trump, who has resided in Florida since he left the White House on January 20 and continues to insist that he was the victim of electoral fraud, was the most voted candidate in this state, ahead of today’s president, Democrat Joe Biden.

In Georgia, a law along the same lines as SB-90 was passed in March, and in Texas, another state under Republican control, an attempt is under way to follow suit.

Florida’s Democratic Representative in Congress Charlie Christ, who has announced that he will run for governor with DeSantis in 2022, called the new law “pathetic.”

Both Wilton Simpson, president of the Florida Senate, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chris Sprowls, said Thursday that Florida is being “proactive” to avoid losing the excellence achieved in the elections in the state.

Simpson claimed that everyone loses when people do not have confidence in the integrity of an election. “That is what we want to avoid. We don’t want to go back “, he stressed.

Sprowls spoke in the same direction, indicating that with the variety of voting options, “must come the guarantee of security, responsibility and transparency.”

When the state Congress passed the law, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only Democrat on the state executive, said Republicans were restricting voting by mail because more Democrats than Republicans turned to mail in 2020. .

“It is the suppression of voters, plain and simple”, he stressed.

The president of the Florida Democratic Party said today that this law “is not about electoral integrity, it is about a blatant suppression of voters, simply because they can.”

“This is not about Republicans against Democrats, but about Republicans against democracy, and democracy in Florida is suffering because the Republicans are in power.”.

According to the Governor’s Office, the SB-90 law achieves a “reasonable balance for families and people who are in elderly care centers and, at the same time, prohibits the collection of votes by political agents”.

Under this law, a person cannot handle more than two ballots other than those of immediate family members.