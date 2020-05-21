Carlos Salazar Lomelín, president of the Business Coordinating Council, assured that they seek to present their ideas, but that they do not take them as absolute truth

The Nahle law, which caused a stir in the energy sector, the proposal of Inegi so that it is audited person by person and the proposed modification to the afores, are issues that have echoed in the business sector.

About, Carlos Salazar Lomelín, president of the Business Coordinating Council, spoke in the space of Radio Formula by Joaquín López-Dóriga.

This energy issue is a topic that comes from last year when the Federal Electricity Commission asked the Energy Secretariat and the Commission to make changes in the way the country’s new energy law has been applied. There are a number of situations, but a very important one is how the electricity produced by private companies is purchased or delivered. The CFE has a monopoly on transmission lines, so the private sector produces its energy and contributes it to electricity lines so that it can be distributed in the country. The CFE in the end has control of the portage and the way in which the law said that it was going to be done, was that you delivered, according to your efficiency, if you were cheaper you delivered first and so on, in the end the most expensive , the most expensive, you can imagine who it was … the Federal Electricity Commission and it was the one that stayed in line. It is the most expensive because it has obsolete equipment, uses fuel oil power plants and not all its plants are combined cycle, that is, it cannot use gas to produce electricity and all this brought about a situation that when COVID arrived, when consumption fell. of the country, one of his proposals was to change the regulations. They proposed them, the president of the Regulatory Commission, which was announced last Friday, had to resign, and they did it without having made a public consultation that should have been done in a case like this. ”

He explained that the rules were changed at a time when this discussion was unnecessary.

We are insisting, we understand the problem because the Federal Commission is keeping all the fixed costs and maybe it does not have anyone to consume its energy and that is why we proposed that we sit at a table and, as we are all doing at the moment. Everyone is trying to negotiate with suppliers, to adapt to the new conditions of what is happening. But not here (Mexico with the Nahle Law), here you left 100 percent out for private energy producers, they did not even tell them when they could re-supply their energy and they did not tell them if that would imply whether in two or three months or if they were not going to upload their energy to the monopoly porting system that currently exists. For all practical purposes, they changed the rules of the game, assuming the field was soccer and now they are going to play baseball. The companies have begun to seek judicial support and to seek the arbitrator to intervene and to say what should happen. As of last night, there were already five companies that had received injunctions. I believe that companies will be seeking judicial support and seeking definitive protection against this rule and in the end we will all have to sit down and try to listen to what the referee says, but we have raised an unnecessary situation at an unnecessary moment. At this moment we have to be focused on the common enemy that is the virus and contagion and how to be able, in coordination, to return to our operations, because we are immersed in a situation that we should not be in right now ”.

Foreign investors are concerned about the situation in Mexico

He said he has held meetings with foreign investors who are concerned about the situation in the country.

I had the data yesterday with foreign investors and they are ‘very concerned’ asking what is happening in Mexico, why these changes are being made. We had a meeting with the Business Roundtable, an American organization that encompasses the largest companies in the world, and they are extremely concerned about what we are doing. “

Inegi and inspection

About Morena’s proposal that the Inegi inspect each citizen, the CCE leader explained:

In this, as is well known, Senator Ricardo Monreal who is the president of the Senate Political Commission and one of the most important figures, politically speaking, of our country at this time, immediately disassociated himself saying that it was one more proposal of many that can be done, but that was not widespread in Morena’s party. I said that it is a pity that the document with a social dimension that was published in the CCE since February did not read, where it speaks of the responsibility that the employer has beyond paying wages and taxes. The entrepreneur also has a responsibility with the community, with the situations of poverty that exist, in the way in which he can attack the country’s problems and we saw it as a much broader dimension, it is incredible that having these ways in which the Organized Mexican businessmen have tried to propose their point of view and have positions as extreme as this of wanting to go and review person by person and see what will happen because that, the only thing that causes it is tremendous uncertainty, causes inadequate situations in the country But what must be done is a call for all of us to underline, all of us, public and private, to comply with the law and with payments to the treasury.

Afores

Regarding the modifications to the Afores system, also raised by Morena, Salazar Lomelín described it as “outrageous.”

That would be, truly, a barbarity of incredible dimensions. It is really expropriating the money from the workers, to that degree it would be. The Afores were created in order to ensure a pension system for workers who at a certain age have to retire. The amount of money a worker takes away is proportional to what he did throughout his working life. When the Afores system was created, it was created so that the percentage that they were contributing was going to go up over time as the economy was going to be better, as the economy was not doing better and nobody took care of that problem Because what has been saved for pensions is very small, that is why from the Business Coordinating Council, since last year, we began to try to convince the private initiative and the Mexican financial system that we had to make a reform that is based In two things, either you work more years or you contribute more money, there is no other solution so that someone can have a decent pension because when it is said that the State can assure you the pension, it can collect more taxes and for practical purposes it can be Likewise, obtaining resources that you are now going to save in order to generate an adequate pension for the worker in the future, the proposal remains valid. We, as a business sector, have a consensual proposal to increase the amount of savings for each worker year by year. If we do not do that, we will not be able to have adequate pensions. Proposals like those of this deputy because he has no feet or head. Not because the State manages it will have better performance, it is a total fallacy to say that no more has been saved because the Afores charge a lot of money, I would invite that deputy to see how much of the full savings that have been generated, they have been left the afores because it is not true, that is not true ”.

Finally, about the meeting that the president López Obrador had proposed with the corporate leadership, assured that it is still waiting.