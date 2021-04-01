Concern about the pandemic and confidence in vaccines increases

The Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) has just published, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, the fourth round of results of the COSMO-Spain study, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO). The work, which seeks to know the knowledge and perception of the risk of the population in the face of the pandemic, is being carried out in another 31 countries.

The goal is for your results to help address the covid-19, by providing relevant and updated information for the design of health strategies and awareness campaigns. In this fourth round, the increase in concern about the pandemic and confidence in vaccines are two of the most significant data.

On immunization, the percentage of people willing to get vaccinated “if it were available tomorrow” increases significantly, from 39% in the third round to 72% in the current one. The percentage of participants who say that “they have no doubts about the vaccine, because if it is recommended, it is safe” also rises to 62%.

Along with these data, which reflect an increase in confidence in this drug, the percentage of those who indicated in the previous round that they would not be vaccinated also decreased: only 17% responded that they would get “a second or third vaccine, not the first available ”, compared to 52% previously, and only 26% stated that they would not be vaccinated“ due to possible health risks ”, compared to 48% previously.

However, the population suggests more difficulties in understanding the benefits and risks of being vaccinated, finding information about vaccines and assessing whether the information provided by the media is reliable.

In addition, the population’s concern about the pandemic has increased, with 67% of the participants indicating a lot or a lot of concern, the highest percentage of the four rounds of the study. Among the main concerns, there is increasing concern about the saturation of health services, about people who do not use the mask and about the evolution of their own physical and mental health.

Likewise, the percentage of participants who believe that the pandemic is spreading fast (92%) and the people who affirm that COVID-19 makes them feel depressed (50%) or frightens them (47%) is growing. Finally, the percentage of people surveyed who believe that they are experiencing the worst of the pandemic also increases (to 54%, the highest of all rounds).

Knowledge of the population and perceived risk

Regarding general knowledge about the coronavirus, the forms of contagion and preventive measures, the percentage of people who know that maintaining a safety distance is an effective measure has increased to 96% and who affirm that the recommendations of the authorities are mandatory.

Most (over 95%) are aware that if they have symptoms they should stay home and if they have close contact they should isolate themselves. In this fourth round, the study has included questions about diagnosis: 54% of people consider themselves well informed about the different existing tests.

Regarding the perception of risk, only 36% of the people participating in this round consider that, if they contract COVID-19, the disease would be serious or very serious. The population that believes that their chances of contagion are high or very high increases slightly (up to 32%, compared to 26% in previous rounds), and the perception of probability of contagion according to place and activity also increases: closed spaces and the Public transport are the places where the greatest risk of contagion is perceived.

Meetings with family or friends are the place with the greatest increase in risk perception, while the percentage of people surveyed who consider that it is very difficult to avoid being infected by the coronavirus also reaches its top (30%).

Adherence to preventive measures recommended by health authorities has also increased in this round. The most widely used type of mask is still the surgical mask, although the percentage of people who indicate that they use it in the first place drops slightly to 40%, while the priority use of the FFP2 mask increases and is used by 37% of the sample, compared to 26% in the previous round.

Information and pandemic fatigue

The possible effects of overinformation, infoxication and misinformation by consulting various sources, not always reliable, mean that the ease perceived by respondents to find, understand, evaluate and apply information related to the coronavirus has decreased slightly in this round . The frequency of consultation of information on the coronavirus continues to grow several times a day (it goes from 34% in the previous round to 38% in this one).

Information from health professionals and WHO continues to generate the most trust and, once again, the population has little trust in social networks, the internet and talk shows. In any case, the institutions that generate the most trust do not change: the scientific and health community continues to be at the top.

The influence of the so-called pandemic fatigue, which was analyzed for the first time in the previous round, increases in this fourth round. Its effects become noticeable with the worsening of the evolution of the epidemic: the statements with the highest degree of agreement are “I am tired of the debates about covid-19”, with an average of 3.91 out of 5 (where 5 is maximum agreement), followed by “I’m sick of hearing about covid-19”, with an average of 3.62 and “I feel stressed trying to follow all the recommendations”, with an average of 3.04.

Family reunions and leisure

As a novelty, in this round the population was asked about family gatherings on holidays during Christmas. 70% say they have celebrated the New Year only with their partners; 36% say they have celebrated Christmas Eve with non-members of a family nucleus, and 5% say they have met with non-members of various family groups on New Year’s Eve.

The participants were also asked if, in the last two months, they had spent more than 15 minutes inside a bar / restaurant without a mask. 24% answered yes and, of this group, 34% affirmed that all the tables inside the bar / restaurant were occupied.

When asking about the measures that the authorities should take in the face of the increase in cases of covid-19 (in a range of 1 -not agree- to 5 -strongly agree-), the most accepted measure is to unify the regulations and the restrictions at the national level (average of 3.84), followed by confining the most affected areas (3.32) and advancing the curfew (3.20).

More information about COSMO-Spain



COSMO-Spain is coordinated by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO), the University of Murcia and the University of Cádiz; among the researchers who lead it are Maria João Forjaz, María Romay-Barja and Carmen Rodríguez-Blázquez, from the ISCIII, and María Falcón, from the University of Murcia.

Over a thousand people residing in Spain over 18 years of age have participated in the study, and a similar distribution to the Spanish population in terms of age, education, gender and area of ​​residence has been ensured. 33% of the people surveyed were between 45 and 60 years old; 42% had university studies, the majority (58%) reported that they were working and, of this group, 30% indicated that they work in person in environments with moderate risk.