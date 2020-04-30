The coronavirus spread curve grows in the City of Buenos Aires and the pandemic is felt much more in the neighborhoods and settlements, what woke up alarm between the neighbors and the authorities of the Buenosairean government. Villa 31, in Retiro, and 1-11-14, in Bajo Flores, are those with the highest levels of infected. The Buenos Aires Health Minister himself, Fernán Quirós, admitted earlier this week that in “all the villas in the City they have at least one confirmed case.”

According to official data, until today the Buenos Aires government has 124 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the most vulnerable neighborhoods of the city: 57 cases in Villa 31 and others 48 in the 1-11-14. The distribution of infections in vulnerable neighborhoods is completed as follows: 3 in Ciudad Oculta, 2 in Villa 20, another 2 in Barrio Fátima, one contagion in Barrio 21-24 and another in Barrio Miter.

This figure equals about a 10% of the total cases registered in the city of Buenos Aires, which are 1,123, as reported by the Ministry of Health of the Nation this morning (65 dead). While, This percentage of infections is proportional to the number of people who live in deprived neighborhoods: of the almost three million inhabitants of the Federal Capital, approximately 350 thousand live in emergency villages.

However, and just like in the rest of the population, the numbers of infected would be far superior to those recognized so far by the authorities, according to some territorial organizations. In this context, it was reported that the Epidemiology team of the City Ministry of Health works with 64 suspected cases having contracted the virus, because it is close contacts of positive cases.

Faced with this reality, the head of the City Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, acknowledged that he works to lessen the impact. “The increase in cases is going to arrive and the objective is to anticipate and reduce its impact with the care of everyone and especially the elderly. We need them to continue accompanying us in the use of chinstraps, grooming, social distancing and going out the bare minimum and we appeal to individual responsibilityHe asked.

As a result, the authorities reinforced the four lines of action aimed at mitigate the impact of the virus. They distributed brochures in the “under door” mode to avoid contact between people and prevention measures were communicated via social networks and groups of Whataapp in charge of the referents of neighborhood cooperatives. Actions were also implemented in community radios And through religious institutions and the villeros cures.

In addition, territorial tours with megaphones through the internal streets of the neighborhoods and communication was articulated with neighborhood dining rooms to deliver dissemination material along with food rations. On all these occasions, he took the opportunity to report on the Dengue prevention.

Although prevention measures focus on these vulnerable places, physical distancing is very difficult to fulfill, which reveals the irrigation that exists there. In Villa 31 there are more than 40 thousand inhabitants and in Bajo Flores more than 53 thousand.

The houses in general have Poor hygiene conditions and overcrowding. In minimal rooms with poor ventilation where several people live together, it is difficult to think of correct quarantine compliance, which on the other hand it hit work activities (often informal) and caused an increase in demand in community kitchens.

In several of those community kitchens they recognized that the crisis is much worse than in 2001 and that they do not know how long people are going to be locked up with the anguish of being without money and without being able to do changas.

Yesterday, the health authorities confirmed 39 new cases and 4 deaths from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 79, placing the Federal Capital behind the province of Buenos Aires, the district with the highest number of fatalities.