Concern about outbreaks in residences where all the elderly were vaccinated with the two doses

Concern grows in residences after outbreaks in the Basque Country and Asturias in two centers where all users were vaccinated with the two doses of the Covid vaccine. The Covid-19 outbreak detected in the San Juan de Segura nursing home (Gipuzkoa) has detected 11 more positive cases, which are and 18 infected, all of them previously vaccinated and all asymptomatic.

The Gipuzkoa Provincial Council has reported this Thursday that the PCR tests carried out in the center have yielded the result of 11 more infected users, who have been transferred, like the previous 7, to the Eibar Hospital, to prevent transmission in the center.

In all cases the patients they are doing well and have no symptoms. They had all received the complete vaccination schedule with Pfizer-BionTech serum. The outbreak has been discovered in a screening of users after they a worker from the center would have tested positive by Covid-19. As a result of the tests, in addition to the 18 infected users, two more cases were detected among the center’s staff.

For its part, the Langreo residence (Asturias) has been the first outbreak in a senior center in more than 40 days and once the vaccination process is completed among the workers and users of the 270 centers for the elderly that are distributed throughout the community, of which 96 percent have already completed the two-dose schedule.

However, the Government of the Principality will flex the same the visits, departures and admissions of new users in the network of nursing homes in the Principality as of April 9, as planned, despite the outbreak detected in which they were seen affected eight of its 25 users, all of them vaccinated against covid.

The origin of the outbreak detected in the El Nadal residence, in Langreo, is being research object by the Epidemiology service of the Principality, which considers different hypotheses, according to government sources.