Concern about a huge sinkhole that appeared in central Mexico

(Photo: JOSE CASTANARES via Getty Images)

A geological failure has caused a huge hole whose diameter has been growing in the state of Puebla, in central Mexico, according to the first investigations of the authorities.

“It is a matter of enormous risk. I tell the poblanos and the people of the region that we are going to be aware that there are no human tragedies. It is a geological fault that must be attended to with great care, with technique and with all the precautions and we are doing it ”, explained this Monday the governor of the state of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, in a press conference.

For her part, the Secretary of the Environment of Puebla, Beatriz Manrique, explained that the hole began to be created last Saturday, being no more than five meters in diameter, and in 24 hours it grew to 30 meters.

According to Manrique, a few hours ago it already reached 60 meters in diameter and Twitter users shared videos in which it is seen that it continues to grow as part of the edges that fall to the bottom, where there is a large amount of water, are detached.

According to local media, the depth of the sinkhole would be about 20 meters. The detachment occurred in a farmland in the Juan C. Bonilla municipality, just over 20 kilometers from Puebla capital, in an area where there are only a few small and humble houses of the people who work the crops.

The secretary explained that it is still too early to know the reasons for the creation of the sinkhole.

He mentioned that in the area there was a “jagüey” -well or ditch full of water- that was covered to locate farmland

“There may be a softening of the farmland and extraction of aquifers. And when the water pressure in the surface layer was higher …

