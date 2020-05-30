By Rodolfo León

Regardless of the work that Disney have done with Star wars in the cinema, we cannot deny that The Mandalorian It is one of his best projects to date. From its first episode, this series captivated audiences, who quickly made it one of the most watched shows on United States.

There are many reasons why The Mandalorian is so successful, but a large part is attributed to her memorable characters, in particular the adorable Baby Yoda. Officially known as “The Child“It wasn’t long before this cute baby became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture. That said, the result would not have been the same if its producers had kept one of the original designs for the creature.

The creator of the series, Jon Favreaurevealed that initially many conceptual arts of The Child, some very ugly, others very tender and others flat out bizarre. For our luck, Favreau He shared with us some of these designs and in them we can see how terrible and horrifying Baby Yoda was during its beginnings:

