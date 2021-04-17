Concept art for Kilowog in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

New conceptual arts of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” they show us what some discarded ideas from the movie might have looked like. A few weeks ago we were able to see a concept art of the Green Lantern John Stewart that was raised for the film. Recall that this character could not be placed in the film due to Warner’s ban. Now we go to another Green Lantern that was played for the movie: Kilowog.

A new concept art from a regular from DC movies, Jerad S. Marantz, shows how Kilowog might have looked in the movie.

From the moment Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer was released, many wondered how the Lanterns would fit into the film’s narrative. A presence that was obviously less, and that did not leave us with the appearance of Hal Jordan or any other Green Lantern of great renown in the world of comics. We only see Kilowog already dead, in the nightmare sequence, with his body among the remains of the Wayne mansion that served as the headquarters of the Justice League.

Well, we don’t see poor Kilowog for a long time in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, ”Marantz says in his post. I’ve had an amazing time working on it with costume designer Michael Wilkinson. Kilowag is one of my favorite DC characters and I’ve always wanted to see a version of him that leans more towards the pit bull than the pig. I hope one day we can see this guy in action.

As far as we know, Kilowog will be present in the Green Lantern Corps series that is being prepared for HBO Max and whose filming had to have started to be the dates in which we are. In principle, or at least that is known, there will be no relationship between the series and the Zack Snyder film.