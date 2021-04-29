Conceiçao, Porto coach, suspended for 21 days

04/28/2021 at 9:41 PM CEST

EFE

The Disciplinary Council of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has suspended the coach of the Port, Sergio Conceição, for insulting the referee in the last game, so he will not be on the bench in the next four games, including the “classic” against him Benfica.

The Council’s decision, released this Wednesday, It also includes a fine of 10,200 euros for the technician, that he will lose the matches against him Famalicão, the Benfica, the Farense and the Rio Ave. He can only be on the bench in the last match, against him Belenenses.

Conceição was sent off at the end of last Monday’s game against him Moreirense, which ended with a draw at one and in which a goal from the Spanish was annulled Toni Martinez in the discount for an offside of 10 centimeters.

After the final whistle, the coach turned to the referee and snapped: “You are a shame, you stole the championship from us,” according to the words contained in the minutes. The referee showed him the red card and Conceição he started clapping in his direction.

“You are weak and a bad person, you stole two championships from us, write it all down, you are a disgrace, a thief, you are always screwing us”he later told the referee. It was the fourth expulsion of the coach from the “dragons” this season. With the tie, the Port he stayed six points behind the leader Sporting in the absence of five days for the end of the League.