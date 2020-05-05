Concamin indicated that Cenace’s plan to confront the COVID-19 pandemic “erects barriers to competition and displaces private initiative through administrative channels”

The Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) denounced a limitation to competition in the electricity market, particularly in the generation of renewable energy, after learning about the plan to face the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace).

“The signed agreement erects barriers to competition and displaces private initiative through administrative channels, unduly benefiting power plants of the CFE (Federal Electricity Commission) more expensive and polluting, “lamented the industrialists in a bulletin.

The main measure of the agreement signed by Cenace, which should be in force since last Sunday and “while the contingency lasts,” is to suspend “the preoperative tests of the Intermittent wind and photovoltaic power plants in commercial operation ”.

In addition, the regulator agreed not to authorize tests at plants that have not yet started. commercial operations.

La Concamin, in a statement almost traced to that of the main Mexican employers, the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), evidenced that the measures taken by Cenace are “arbitrary and inadmissible”.

“They will force industrial and commercial consumers who have purchase contracts with clean energy generators to acquire electricity CFE’s highest cost ”, denounced the industrial consortium.

Concamin attributed this regulator agreement to an “imposition” by the state-owned company CFE on the regulator to favor it ahead of the private initiative, even at the cost of cornering “environmentally friendly” energy and having signed supply contracts.

Both the industrialists and the CCE agreed that, with this document, the authorities “resume the regulatory capture route” in the energy sector that they already “evidenced” when the Secretary of Energy Last October, the requirements to access Clean Energy Certificates (CEL) were reversed.

“If this arbitrary and inadmissible provision is confirmed, it will result in a further loss of investor confidence, bringing us even closer to the loss of the degree of investment as a country ”, concluded the Concamin.

The CCE encrypted the investment in energy in Mexico in more than 20 billion dollars, and announced that it will legally challenge the agreement, which was already published this Tuesday in the Market Information System (SIM).

“The private sector It will take the necessary legal measures to defend competition with an even floor and the right of Mexicans to a healthy environment, “said the CCE.

With information from EFE