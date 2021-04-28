Concachampions will implement VAR from the quarterfinals

Concacaf informed that at the start of the quarterfinal matches, the VAR will be implemented for the first time in the Concachampions games and will be used in the remainder of the competition.

“The FIFA certification required for Concacaf to implement Video Refereeing (VAR) was processed faster than anticipated. For this reason, Concacaf can now confirm that the technology will be used for the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals (SCCL) and for the rest of the competition, ”Concacaf said in its statement.

There will be VAR in the CONCACAF Champions League! 🙌https: //t.co/qv6UrMqldT – Sportscenter in Spanish (@SportsCenter_nt) April 27, 2021

In this sense, Cruz Azul was the first Mexican team that had the assistance of the VAR and without a doubt had its contribution in the game by annulling an offside goal to the Mexican team.

This initiative to implement the VAR arises from the multiple complaints in the arbitration, especially the most recent one made by Sebastián Córdova, a América player, who criticized the terrible arbitration they had in their match against Olimpia, in which three players were injured of commitment.