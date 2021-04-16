Concachampions: This is how the quarterfinals will be played

This Thursday, April 15, the phase of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League came to an end, defining the eight teams that advanced to the quarterfinals, where the Club América Eagles, Cruz Azul Machine and Monterrey Rayados.

The clubs that managed to advance from this round of 16 phase of the Concachampions They were: Cruz Azul, Rayados, America, Columbus Crew, Philadelphia Union, Toronto FC, Atlanta United and Portland Timbers; Being the Club Leon the only picture of the MX League which was eliminated.

The keys to the quarterfinals were defined as follows: Cruz Azul vs Toronto; Rayados vs Columbus Crew; Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United; America vs Portland Timbers.

The first leg matches will be played on April 27 and 29, while the return matches will be on May 4 and 6. For the semifinals, the tournament stops until August and the matches will be defined by a “standings table”.

THE RESULTS OF THE EIGHTH FINALS OF THE CONCACHAMPIONS Cruz Azul 8-0 Arcahaie FC (0-0 first leg, 8-0 second leg) León 2-3 Toronto (1-1 first leg, 2-1 second leg) Atlético Pantoja 1-6 Rayados (0-3 first leg, 1-3 leg) Real Estelí 0-5 Columbus Crew (0-4 leg, 0-1 leg) Saprissa 0-5 Philadelphia Union (0-1 leg, 0-4 leg) Alajuelense 0-2 Atlanta United (0-1 first leg, 0-1 leg) Olympia 2-2 America (1-2 leg, 1-0 leg, America advanced on away goals) Marathon 2-7 Portland Timbers (2-2 leg, 0- 5 turn)

