Concachampions: They define days and times for the Quarterfinals

A few moments ago, the Concacaf He announced to his social networks the days and times of the quarterfinals of the Concachampions, a tournament that will award a ticket to the next Club World Cup.

For this edition, five teams from the MLS achieved their pass to this instance, while the MX League has three, being the Club León, current champion, the only Mexican team eliminated

Ida quarterfinals

Tuesday, April 27

Atlanta United FC vs Philadelphia Union (19:00)

Toronto FC vs Cruz Azul (21:00)

Wednesday, April 28.

19:30 Columbus Crew vs Rayados de Monterrey (19:30)

21:30 Portland Timbers vs Club América (21:30)

Quarterfinal Round

Tuesday, May 4

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United FC (19:00)

Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC (21:15)

Wednesday, May 5

Rayados de Monterrey vs Columbus Crew (19:00)

Club America vs Portland Timbers (21:15)