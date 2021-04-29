Concachampions: The words of ‘Vasco’ Aguirre after drawing against Columbus Crew

Javier AguirreRayados de Monterrey coach expressed his feelings after his team managed to draw in the last minute 2-2 against MLS squad the Columbus Crew, in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League.

At a press conference, ‘Vasco’ Aguirre assured that the draw is a slight advantage for Rayados ahead of the second leg, but that it is not decisive.

Read also: Video: Roger Martínez’s goal at Portland Timbers vs Club América

“A draw that allows us to think that in the second leg we have a very slight advantage because we scored two away goals,” he said.

In addition, Aguirre put in value the rival that the Monterrey coach faced this day, who is nothing more nor less than the current MLS champion, such as the Columbus Crew.

A MORE THAN VALUABLE TIE! #LigaCampeonesxFOX Despite the fact that Monterrey added its fourth game without being able to win, Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre stressed that the tie against Columbus Crew gives them a “very slight advantage” for the second leg of the quarterfinalshttps: //t.co/mwd9tNm9HH – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 29, 2021

We face the MLS champion, in his field, with his people, in the rain. It is a well-armed team, designed and it made us very difficult ”, he said.

“Our goal from the beginning of the league was to avoid that playoff game. We have gotten into a problem in this final of the league and we will have to get out of it, we depend on ourselves ”, he added.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content