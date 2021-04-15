Concachampions: The words of Fernando Navarro after the elimination of Club León against Toronto FC

Club León was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League against Toronto FC after losing on the aggregate scoreboard by three goals to two, drawing 1-1 in the first leg and losing the second leg 2-1 .

After the game, Fernando Navarro, a La Fiera player, who was the scorer of León’s only goal in the second leg, spoke after the game assuring that they did many things wrong and were therefore eliminated by Toronto FC.

“” Today we went to another team, only at times we play as we do and we do not handle the emotions of the game, “he told the media.

“At home we had a wide advantage and we didn’t take advantage; We cannot change so much from one game to another ”, added Navarro at the end of the game.

After their qualification, Toronto FC will play in the quarterfinals of the Concachampions against Cruz Azul, who eliminated Arcahaie FC without major problems.

