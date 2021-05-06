Concachampions: The semifinals were defined

The quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League came to an end this Wednesday, May 5, leaving the Cruz Azul, Philadelphia Union, Rayados del Monterrey and Club América Eagles machine as the four teams qualified for the semifinals.

The Machine arrived at the semis of the Concachampions after eliminating Toronto FC, the Rayados beat the Columbus Crew, the Philadelphia Union eliminated Atlanta United and the Eagles advanced after defeating the Portland Timbers.

Read also: International Boxing: Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders

The semifinals of the Concachampions were as follows: Cruz Azul vs. Rayados, playing the first leg at the BBVA Stadium and the second leg at the Azteca; and Philadelphia Union vs America, playing the first leg in the Azteca and the second leg in the United States.

The first leg matches are scheduled for August 10 and 12, while the rounds will be played on September 14 and 16, so there is a long break for the qualified teams.

It should be remembered that the venues for the round trips were defined due to a “table” where the teams that made the most points throughout the previous rounds will receive the return at home.

The results of the quarterfinals of the Concachampions Cruz Azul 4-1 Toronto (3-1 first leg, 1-0 second leg) Rayados 5-2 Columbus Crew (2-2 first leg, 3-0 second leg) Philadelphia Union 4-1 Atlanta United (3-0 first leg, 1-1 leg) America 4-2 Portland Timbers (1-1 leg, 3-1 leg)

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content