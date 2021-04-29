Concachampions: Results need the Liga MX teams to qualify for the Semifinals

With the day of the first leg matches of the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals, the fate of the three teams from the MX League it was already thrown and both Cruz Azul as América and Rayados de Monterrey they already know their needs to face the Vuelta match in their own territory, facing the Toronto FC, Portland Timbers and the Columbus Crew, respectively.

After the first battles between the clubs of the MLS and Liga MX, Cruz Azul is the team that arrives with a more comfortable advantage to the second leg, since the 1-3 achieved against Toronto leaves it with the possibility of losing its second leg by a difference of one or two goals, although in this second case, it would to wait for Toronto not to score 4 or more goals.

The markers with which Cruz Azul would pass against Toronto FC in the Concachampions are: Any victory, draw or loss by one goal. Loss by 2 goals, as long as Toronto does not score 3 or more goals. The 1-3 would send to penalties. E 2-4, 3-5, 4-6, etc, I would leave them out.

For Rayados and América, the advantage is not as clear as that of the celestial ones, since both teams arrive with the overall score tied, so they will need to win or tie their matches.

The markers with which America would pass against the Portland Timbers in the Concachampions are: Any victory, the goalless draw would give them the pass. The tie at 1 goal would send to penalties. A draw for 2 or more goals, or a loss, would eliminate them. The markers with which Rayados de Monterrey would pass against the Columbus Crew in the Concachampions are: Any victory, the tie at 0 to one would give them the pass. The 2-goal tie would send to penalties. A draw for 3 or more goals, or a loss, would eliminate them.

