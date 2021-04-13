Concachampions: Rayados squad receives vaccine against Covid-19 towards the game vs Atlético Pantoja

The Rayados del Monterrey have made a brief trip to the United States, so that the squad, the coaching staff and the directive received the first dose to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, heading to the match against Atlético Pantoja in the Concachampions.

According to information from Diego Armando Medina, reporter of TUDN, the leadership of the gang as a whole granted them special permission on their day off heading to Dallas, Texas, to receive the vaccine against coronavirus.

The Rayados de Monterrey will begin with their preparation training to face the closing of the series of the Eighth Finals in the Concacaf Champions League against Atlético Pantoja in the BBVA stadium.

It should be noted that the Monterrey team led by the coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre They will have to wait a period of three weeks before they can receive the second corresponding dose of the vaccine.

The Rayados de Monterrey have been one of the clubs that suffered casualties due to Covid-19 infections at the beginning of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, which derived the programming of the game against the Emeralds of Leon.

