Concachampions: Rayados has ‘paternity’ over MLS teams

The team of Striped arrives as a favorite to advance to the next round of the Concacaf Champions League; However, they will have the current champion of the MLS, the Columbus Crew.

Those led by Javier Aguirre come with low morale after falling in the Classic Regio against Tigres, last weekend, but they know that their record against MLS clubs favors them enormously, according to data from Livesfutbol.

In their 12 matches that they have played against teams from the United States, the Monterrey team has a total of nine victories, beating the five teams they have played with: LA Galaxy, Atlanta United, Real Salt Like, Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City.

Rayados have only lost two games, against Atlanta United and Seattle Sounders, in addition, a draw against Real Salt Lake. Without a doubt, a fairly even duel, where the balance tips to the Mexican team.