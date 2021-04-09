Concachampions: Rayados fans were present in the duel against Atlético Pantoja

The Rayados del Monterrey debuted with a victory in the Concacaf Champions League, against the Athletic Pantoja, duel for which the followers of the gang made the trip to the Dominican Republic, despite the fact that access to the fans was not allowed.

During the FOX Sports broadcast, the commentators referred to the fact that the Atlético Pantoja fans could be heard from outside the stadium, since in the Dominican Republic fans are not yet allowed into the stands.

However, several users corrected this annotation, because in reality it was the Rayados del Monterrey fans who were outside the Félix Sánchez Stadium, encouraging their team.

Before the start of the match, some Monterrey players greeted the team’s fans who were present in the first leg of the Concachampions round of 16.

The Rayados ended up with the victory with a comfortable 3-0 and next week they will play the duel back at the BBVA Stadium, in the first match of the “Giant of Steel” with fans in the stands.

