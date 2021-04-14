Concachampions: President of Arcahaie confirms “flight” of a player prior to the duel against Cruz Azul

The Arcahaie FC of Haiti continues to present problems facing the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League, against Cruz Azul, because now one of their players would have “fled” after his arrival in Mexico City.

Pierre Richard, president of Arcahaie FC, confirmed in an interview for Half Time that the player Wilmane Exumé left the team’s concentration on Monday night and has not communicated with the rest of the squad.

“That’s right, he fled since yesterday,” said the Haitian manager.

According to reports, Exumé told his colleagues that he had contacted a relative of his in Mexico, who gave him his address, so it is most likely that he is meeting him right now.

Before this, Arcahaie had thought about not playing the return match against the Cruz Azul Machine, since the team did not have the necessary budget to travel to Mexico.

