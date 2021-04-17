Concachampions: Pedro Troglio explodes after criticism of his team for the duel against Club América

After the controversy that was generated in the Concachampions in the duel between Club América and the Olympia, where the attitude of the Honduran players was criticized, Pedro Troglio exploded by the comments that were made about his team.

After the removal of the Olympia, Troglio He responded to those who called his players “cavemen”, assuring that you have to be very “son of a p ***” to refer to the Olympia players.

“A Mexican journalist who calls the Honduran a caveman, for me he is an HDP not to say the word, it is bullshit that is useless, but it is like that, perhaps something more political than some have implemented, but I am left with the soccer people and what we did because we are not bad intentions “

In addition to this, Pedro Troglio pointed out that several of his players also ended up “touched” by the match against América and were not complaining about their duel at the weekend.

