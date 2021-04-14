Concachampions: Jürgen Damm’s goal in Atlanta United vs Alajuelense (Video)

The Atlanta United received this Tuesday, April 13, the visit of Alajuelense at the Fifth Third Bank Stadium, for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16, where the Mexican Jurgen Damm scored the only goal of the match.

The Atlanta came with a slight advantage over him Alajuelense, after having won 1-0 in the first leg, so in the final minutes the Costa Rican team launched with everything in search of the equalizer.

Read also: Hansi Flick would leave Bayern at the end of the season; They would already have his replacement

This position generated spaces that would be used by the Atlanta team, since in added time he stole a ball and launched himself on the counterattack, with Damm who finished the play defining before the goalkeeper’s exit.

With this goal, Atlanta United advanced to the quarterfinals of the Concachampions, after defeating Alajuelense with a 2-0 aggregate.

The MLS team became the first team to make it to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League and are now waiting to meet their opponent for the next round.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: