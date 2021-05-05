Concachampions: Javier Aguirre regrets the absence of Lucas Zelarayán with the Columbus Crew

The Rayados de Monterrey have had their preparation training to face the second leg in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League, receiving the visit of the Columbus Crew.

In a press videoconference prior to the definition of the series, coach Javier Aguirre confessed that it hurts him not to be able to face the US team with the presence of forward Lucas Zelarayán.

“Lucas Zelarayán is an extraordinary player, who makes a difference. It is a pity that he is not there. We like to face the best. You as a spectator wanted to see him up close, although later you suffer as a rival,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican strategist affirmed that they are aware that the tie gives them the classification to the next round of the tournament, but that they will go in search of victory if or if thinking about the long pause they will have before the league.

“The draw does not interest us. We have to think about winning. It will be a very intense game, very close, with highly disputed spaces,” he declared.

It should be noted that forward Lucas Zelarayán will be the great absence in the second leg of the Quarterfinals in the Concacaf Champions League for the Columbus Crew due to accumulation of cards.