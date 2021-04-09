Concachampions: Javier Aguirre does not trust himself after the victory of Rayados against Atlético Pantoja

The Rayados de Monterrey strategist, Javier Aguirre took seriously the round of 16 series of the Concacaf Champions League before him Athletic Pantoja, because despite the victory of 3 goals to 0, considered that the tie is not closed.

“It was an important result for us, away from home it is important not to receive a goal and win, this has not been decided yet, it is a good advantage, but there are 90 minutes left and they will fight as they did today. It was a disputed match, they are all healthy and I can already think about the game against Toluca on Sunday, “he said.

Aguirre stressed the importance of having the fans of the Gang, after making official the return of the fans in the BBVA Stadium for the following matches.

“The participation of our fans is important, either 20 percent or whatever our authorities determine. It is important because we need them, he is the 12th player and encouragement when things do not go well,” he said.

The Argentine defender Nicolas Sanchez He highlighted the importance of getting a bulky victory in his Concachampions debut.

“What we came looking for was given, the victory. We were able to make a difference that makes us arrive calmly at the home game,” said the Rayados defender after the resounding victory.

