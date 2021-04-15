Concachampions: Ignacio Ambriz’s message to his players after being eliminated

Los Esmeraldas de León has consummated the failure in the current 2021 season of the Concacaf Champions League, losing at home to Toronto FC in the second leg in the round of the Eighth Final.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Ignacio Ambriz addressed the attitude of the players that they showed during the 180 minutes of the series against the Canadians.

Read also: Club América: Águilas fans celebrate Jesús López’s injury against Olimpia

“To be humble, hard-working and if you really talk about the excess, I would like you to tell me who they are in order to have a better panorama.”

#Conference “I am disappointed, we all had that pending account. The mistakes cost us and we were not forceful as much at home as now, again we were left with this feeling ”. Ignacio Ambriz pic.twitter.com/zZyEfCWFvb – Club León (@clubleonfc) April 15, 2021

“You want to recover what has given you success. After what you mentioned to me, it will be important to say names to know it. If I ask something of you in training, on the court, it is that we do not create more than what we are,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican strategist affirmed that the debt in the contest will remain despite arriving in optimal conditions and will now focus on achieving the title of the MX League in the Clausura 2021.

Read also: Club América: “Chucho” López suffers a terrible injury after a hard tackle by Yustin Arboleda