Concachampions: Ignacio Ambriz sees the match against Toronto as a final

The Esmeraldas de León have had their preparation training in Orlando, Florida, ahead of the second leg in the Round of 16 in the Concacaf Champions League against Toronto FC.

In a press videoconference, coach Ignacio Ambriz affirmed that the team has in mind to fight you for you to the Canadian team and that they will leave everything on the field to achieve the pass to the next phase.

“I see a team in good spirits, things are being done well in the league, we have a final, that’s what we call it because we have to win it to pass and Toronto will put pressure on us,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican strategist made it clear that there is no pretext for the rematch we have in the Concachampions and being able to stay alive in the competition, without neglecting the Closing tournament 2021.

“Normal, I spoke with them that it will be important, the pretexts do not tell us anything, it is another different tournament, where we have another possibility to go to the next round. It will depend on us, on the character of the personality,” he said.

The Esmeraldas de León will seek to qualify for the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League by visiting Toronto FC, in a match to be held in the United States given the complexity that is experienced in Canada by the Covid-19 pandemic.