Concachampions: Ignacio Ambriz seeks not to repeat the mistakes of the past vs Toronto FC

The Esmeraldas de León will have a new opportunity to be able to go out in an international tournament facing Toronto FC, in the first leg in the Round of 16 round of the Concacaf Champions League.

In a press videoconference, coach Ignacio Ambriz confessed that it will be key not to make the mistakes that cost the beast not to fight for the title of the tournament last edition.

“If we want to achieve a good result we need to play perfectly so as not to make the mistakes of the past,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican strategist qualifies as a rematch to be able to face the Canadian team and begin the path to the conquest of the championship in the Concacaf Champions League.

“It does not mean that we can go out and beat Toronto FC, even if they do not bring the rhythm of competition, it would be a mistake to think like that, we must be patient, a game that we are going to work hard … It is a revenge with ourselves,” he said.

It should be noted that the Esmeraldas de León ended up eliminated in the round of the Eighth Finals in the Concacaf Champions League against Los Angeles FC in the 2020 edition, being his first participation in the contest.