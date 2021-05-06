Concachampions: Former Rayados figure is present in the return game vs Columbus Crew (PHOTO)

The Rayados del Monterrey have boasted on social networks the special guest they received at the BBVA stadium, in the second leg in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League.

Through Twitter, the gang’s team released the image showing defender Jesús Zavala in a sector of the interior of the ‘Steel Giant’ to support the club in the game against the Columbus Crew.

“We have a #Rayado 3-time champion of @TheChampions at BBVA Welcome home @ jzavala17!” They wrote.

️ | We have a #Rayado 3-time champion of @TheChampions in the ️ BBVA Welcome home @ jzavala17! # RayadosEnConcacaf #ArribaElMonterrey pic.twitter.com/S8cTiby47U – Striped (@Rayados) May 6, 2021

It should be noted that defender Jesús Zavala began his professional career at Rayados de Monterrey in the distant 2006, where he managed to lift two Liga MX titles, one Copa MX and three Concacaf Champions League.

