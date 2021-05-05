Concachampions: Fans praise the alignment of Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to finalize the tie against Toronto FC at home, in the second leg in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League.

As has been the custom in the last games of the celestial in both competitions, the coach Juan Reynoso has surprised with a new rotation in their lineup highlighting the absence of defender Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez.

Given this situation, the comments and reactions from the celestial fans on social networks did not wait, praising the Peruvian strategist for leaving the veteran defender on the bench.

The historical must be banking forever – Jorge Alvarez (@jorgeXbo) May 5, 2021

Perfect defense, without “the historical” – MU | David García (@DavidGarcia_RS) May 5, 2021

Again without the headline tasting

That defense has to be the same in the league !!!!! – Axel ツ (@ Ax_GO28) May 5, 2021

And that’s how @ catadominguez04 has to disappear from the starting lineup to never return. The best for but not playing in @cruzazul. – From Veracruz (@ veracruzano71) May 5, 2021

How good the lineup looks without that ‘4’. ♀️ – カ ル ロ ス 0/6 (@elpatas_guangas) May 5, 2021

What eggs to sit at the tasting hahahaha – Kevin Gomez (@ KevinGmZ130) May 5, 2021

Let’s go ‘lptm without the tasting, today we beat. – Ricardo Martín (@ricardomart_in) May 5, 2021

Ok, I understood, they are saving the beasts for the league @ catadominguez04 how great – César Martínez (@ CesarML13) May 5, 2021

How good that the historical is on the bench, it should be in the reserves and then out of the club – Miguel Salinas (@_mwazowsky) May 5, 2021