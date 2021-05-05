Concachampions: Fans praise the alignment of Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to finalize the tie against Toronto FC at home, in the second leg in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League.
As has been the custom in the last games of the celestial in both competitions, the coach Juan Reynoso has surprised with a new rotation in their lineup highlighting the absence of defender Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez.
Given this situation, the comments and reactions from the celestial fans on social networks did not wait, praising the Peruvian strategist for leaving the veteran defender on the bench.
The historical must be banking forever
– Jorge Alvarez (@jorgeXbo) May 5, 2021
Perfect defense, without “the historical”
– MU | David García (@DavidGarcia_RS) May 5, 2021
Again without the headline tasting
That defense has to be the same in the league !!!!!
– Axel ツ (@ Ax_GO28) May 5, 2021
And that’s how @ catadominguez04 has to disappear from the starting lineup to never return. The best for but not playing in @cruzazul.
– From Veracruz (@ veracruzano71) May 5, 2021
How good the lineup looks without that ‘4’. ♀️
– カ ル ロ ス 0/6 (@elpatas_guangas) May 5, 2021
What eggs to sit at the tasting hahahaha
– Kevin Gomez (@ KevinGmZ130) May 5, 2021
Let’s go ‘lptm without the tasting, today we beat.
– Ricardo Martín (@ricardomart_in) May 5, 2021
Ok, I understood, they are saving the beasts for the league @ catadominguez04 how great
– César Martínez (@ CesarML13) May 5, 2021
How good that the historical is on the bench, it should be in the reserves and then out of the club
– Miguel Salinas (@_mwazowsky) May 5, 2021
Send them to the tasting on vacation, I don’t get mad
– scuishi (@scuishigod) May 5, 2021