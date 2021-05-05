Concachampions: Fans praise the alignment of Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC

Football

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to finalize the tie against Toronto FC at home, in the second leg in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League.

As has been the custom in the last games of the celestial in both competitions, the coach Juan Reynoso has surprised with a new rotation in their lineup highlighting the absence of defender Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez.

Given this situation, the comments and reactions from the celestial fans on social networks did not wait, praising the Peruvian strategist for leaving the veteran defender on the bench.