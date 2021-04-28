Concachampions: Fans explode Raúl Orvañanos for mistaking Juan Escobar for a famous drug trafficker

Football

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to strike the first blow in the quarterfinal tie of the Concacaf Champions League, away from Toronto FC in first leg action.

As is a tradition, the narrator Raúl Orvañanos has led the actions of the game between Canadians and Celestes in the Concachampions committing a hard blunder by changing the name of the midfielder Juan Escobar with the famous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Read also: Liga MX: Club Pachuca will feature Luis Chávez vs Atlético San Luis

Given this situation, the comments and reactions from viewers were immediate, attacking the Fox Sports commentator and being a trend on social networks.