Concachampions: Fans explode Raúl Orvañanos for mistaking Juan Escobar for a famous drug trafficker

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to strike the first blow in the quarterfinal tie of the Concacaf Champions League, away from Toronto FC in first leg action.

As is a tradition, the narrator Raúl Orvañanos has led the actions of the game between Canadians and Celestes in the Concachampions committing a hard blunder by changing the name of the midfielder Juan Escobar with the famous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Read also: Liga MX: Club Pachuca will feature Luis Chávez vs Atlético San Luis

Given this situation, the comments and reactions from viewers were immediate, attacking the Fox Sports commentator and being a trend on social networks.

I was just going to tweet that Orvañanos said “Pablo Escobar” I’m glad that all of Cruz Azul’s twitter has already blown it up. I love them all – Pasion Celeste (@MaquinaAzulMx) April 28, 2021

PABLO ESCOBAR. CHINGA YOUR MOTHER, ORVAÑANOS. – Beto (@betogutlop) April 28, 2021

PABLO ESCOBAR?????? JAJAJAJAJAJAJA THE SUBCONSCIOUS HAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA BETRAYED HIM THAT ENJOYED !!!! ALREADY PENSION ORVAÑANOS !!!! – Villafaña❤️ (@ VillafanaD15) April 28, 2021

Orvañanos one day said Chapo Guzmán and now he’s going out with Pablo Escobar, that’s how Orvañanos’s neurons are for the love of God. pic.twitter.com/WiEONmz2Q1 – Error 404 (@TigreKarateca) April 28, 2021

Chulada of cronistas that Fox Sports has, in feminine with Reimers and in masculine with Orvañanos that says “Pablo Escobar” to Juan Escobar. ♀️ – Zily (@zilymx) April 28, 2021