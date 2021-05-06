Concachampions: Fans explode against the lineup of Santiago Solari vs Portland

The Eagles of America and the Portland Timbers will seek to stay with the last place for the semifinal round of the Concacaf Champions League, in the second leg of the Quarterfinals.

Coach Santiago Solari has not given any surprise in his line-up to face the last 90 minutes of the tie against the lumberjacks team, looking for a place in the anteroom of the final of Concachampions.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the loyal fans of the Azulcrema did not wait, exploding against the ownership of the midfielder Leonardo Suarez against the Portland Timbers.

Leo Suarezzzzzzzzz … we played with 10 from the beginning.

Either way today you win. – El Felix (@ LFCI_1708) May 6, 2021

Put a bucket instead of Leo Suárez and he will do much more. – David M. (@David_Calam) May 6, 2021

Leo Suarez ?????

What have you done to deserve to be on the team? – Pablo Esquivel (@ 13marinomiami) May 6, 2021