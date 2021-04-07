Concachampions: Fans destroy Raúl Orvañanos for his narration in Arcahaie FC vs Cruz Azul

Football

The Cruz Azul Machine seeks to start with the right foot its participation in the 2021 season in the Concacaf Champions League by visiting Arcahaie FC, in the first leg of the Round of 16.

As has been a tradition in recent editions of the Concacaf contest, the chain of Fox Sports has coverage of all the games and where the veteran narrator Raúl Orvañanos carries the actions in Haitian territory.

Read also: Liga MX: Arturo Brizio qualifies as almost perfect matchday 13 on his Monday of reports

Faced with this situation, it has derived the reactions and comments from viewers on social networks, harshly attacking Raúl Orvañanos’s narration in the Arcahaie FC vs Cruz Azul game being a trend on social networks.