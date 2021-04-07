Concachampions: Fans destroy Raúl Orvañanos for his narration in Arcahaie FC vs Cruz Azul

The Cruz Azul Machine seeks to start with the right foot its participation in the 2021 season in the Concacaf Champions League by visiting Arcahaie FC, in the first leg of the Round of 16.

As has been a tradition in recent editions of the Concacaf contest, the chain of Fox Sports has coverage of all the games and where the veteran narrator Raúl Orvañanos carries the actions in Haitian territory.

Faced with this situation, it has derived the reactions and comments from viewers on social networks, harshly attacking Raúl Orvañanos’s narration in the Arcahaie FC vs Cruz Azul game being a trend on social networks.

Hahahaha Orvañanos talking about transfermarkt as if it were a great discovery. – Alejandro (@ Jandro19AS) April 7, 2021

Death

Taxes

And Orvañanos calling a team in black that is fast. – Grillazo (@ Dkriket14x2) April 7, 2021

You can see that Orvañanos does not watch Cruz Azul games. Elías misses a ball and says “rare on him”. And by the way, how exasperating that Peña, all the lateral passes, never goes to the front and if he throws a long pass it is a ball with no idea or he throws them off the court. – Rosana Cruz (@ nalliz27) April 7, 2021

For Raúl Orvañanos in the CAZ opposing team, everyone will be very fast today. – CarlosA C (@Castecdk) April 7, 2021