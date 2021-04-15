Concachampions: David Faitelson explodes Club América for his terrible match against Olimpia

David Faitelson, a journalist for ESPN, blew up Club América with everything due to his poor game and the defeat he suffered 0-1 against Olimpia of Honduras in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

Faitelson, despite going to the quarterfinals of the Concachampions of America against Olimpia, assured that the game played by those led by Santiago Solari left much to be desired.

“Tonight’s America leaves much to be desired …”, Faitelson said on his social networks about the football that the Eagles played tonight.

In addition, Faitelson gave everything to the refereeing for allowing the abrupt game of the Olimpia team, which caused the footballer Jesús López to leave the field for a hard tackle.

“The América-Olimpia referee was bad (Henry Bejarano), but not even a good refereeing would have prevented the most unfortunate thing of the night: Antonio López’s fibula fracture …”, he said.

