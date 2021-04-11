Concachampions: Cruz Azul will advance to the round without playing; Arcahie would not play the return due to lack of funds

The Haitian team that fought Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions League, at Arcahaie FC, He would have problems making the trip to CDMX for the second leg of the round of 16 at the Azteca Stadium, since he does not have the necessary funds.

This was reported by David Medrano, who assures that they do not have the amount of $ 150,000, a figure they need to pay for the trip.

Also read: Yanet García boasts his attributes posing in the bathtub and with nothing on top

“El Arcahahie of Haiti has notified CONCACAF that they will not travel to Mexico for the return game against Cruz Azul since they do not have the 150 thousand dollars that the trip costs.” Medrano wrote.

The Arcahaie, a group of Haiti, is a modest club created in 2017 that, after the pandemic, has suffered economic problems and the trip to Mexico is a ‘luxury’ that they cannot afford.

The Arcahahie of Haiti has notified CONCACAF that they will not travel to Mexico for the return game against Cruz Azul since they do not have the 150 thousand dollars that the trip costs. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) April 11, 2021

For this reason, the same source assured that Concacaf could pay for the trip as the only option for the meeting to take place.

The game is 0-0 on the aggregate scoreboard and if it does not appear, Cruz Azul would advance to the next round without playing the remaining 90 minutes.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: